Narwhal Capital Management Invests $340,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.25. 64,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,616. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 114.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.30.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

