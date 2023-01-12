Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $180.32. 9,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,650. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.81) to GBX 3,160 ($38.50) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.61) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

