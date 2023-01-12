Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after purchasing an additional 194,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,500. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $359.45 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.73.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

