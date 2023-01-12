Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,749. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

