Narwhal Capital Management Sells 16,738 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 415,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 43,641 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 51.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 126,286 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,583. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

