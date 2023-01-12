Narwhal Capital Management Sells 29,761 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,761 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,643. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

