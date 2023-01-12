National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$725.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.90 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCA. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.00.

Shares of CCA opened at C$81.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.44. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$62.35 and a 52 week high of C$114.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24. In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 1,581 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,554.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

