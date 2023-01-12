National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading 1.5% Higher

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 1,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

National Bank of Greece Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

