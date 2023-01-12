National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 215,976 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.49.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 269.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3,746.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

