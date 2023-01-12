NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.07. NatWest Group shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 7,103 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.87) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.26) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.15.

The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

