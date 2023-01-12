Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. 37,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 788,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $561.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 990,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $430,452.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 885,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,173.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Further Reading

