NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00010052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $200.45 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00087762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00024140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,776,179 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 845,776,179 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.60062466 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $80,403,561.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

