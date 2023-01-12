Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $535,927.20 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00433538 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,827.33 or 0.30621655 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,278,132 coins and its circulating supply is 63,766,330 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.