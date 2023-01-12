Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.24. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 6,757 shares.
Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 3.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $832.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.59%.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
