Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.24. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 6,757 shares.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $832.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $983,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.