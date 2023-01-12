Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.24. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 6,757 shares.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $832.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $983,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

