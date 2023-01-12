Neo Price Tops $6.90 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00038122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $487.01 million and $30.04 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003306 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00444031 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.01055301 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.04 or 0.31348307 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
