Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Neoen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Neoen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Neoen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neoen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Neoen Price Performance

Shares of NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Neoen has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

