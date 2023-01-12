Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.18). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 1,077.37%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

