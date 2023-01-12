Nepsis Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 226,121 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 3.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Shopify Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 238,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,445,619. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $119.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

