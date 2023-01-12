Nepsis Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. F5 comprises 4.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.13% of F5 worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,109 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.15.

Shares of F5 stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.73. 2,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,079. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $245.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.96.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,006. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

