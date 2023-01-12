Nepsis Inc. Purchases 42,174 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the period. PetIQ makes up about 1.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 1.63% of PetIQ worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

PetIQ Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,129. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

