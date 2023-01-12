NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Shares Gap Up to $18.64

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $19.24. NETSTREIT shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NETSTREIT by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,291,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,239,000 after buying an additional 176,654 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in NETSTREIT by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

