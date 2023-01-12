NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
NBSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
NeuBase Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.