NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

NBSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.82. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

