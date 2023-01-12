Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.42. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 80 shares traded.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 103.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.