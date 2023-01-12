NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

NewRiver REIT stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $0.91.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

