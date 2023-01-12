Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Cut to $540.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.69.

Shares of NOC traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $488.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,065. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.94 and its 200 day moving average is $499.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

