Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Financial Comparison

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.87 $7.76 million $2.58 7.36 Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.20 $154.32 million $1.01 14.01

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.48%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 24.79% N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares 24.18% 8.52% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.