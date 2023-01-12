Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 67100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.98 million and a PE ratio of 93.75.

Nova Leap Health ( CVE:NLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

