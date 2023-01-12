Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.51. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 12,044 shares trading hands.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.12%.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

