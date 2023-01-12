Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lifted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Novartis by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.47 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

