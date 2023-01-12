Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) vs. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Frequency Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 2 4 11 0 2.53 Frequency Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus target price of $697.78, suggesting a potential upside of 426.31%. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 112.90%. Given Novo Nordisk A/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novo Nordisk A/S is more favorable than Frequency Therapeutics.

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Frequency Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S $22.40 billion 13.40 $7.60 billion $3.37 39.34 Frequency Therapeutics $14.07 million 10.30 -$84.69 million ($2.45) -1.68

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Therapeutics. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Frequency Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 31.57% 72.57% 24.60% Frequency Therapeutics N/A -81.38% -53.91%

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Frequency Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience, Inc. to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

