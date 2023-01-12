Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,527 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 147,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,076,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $537.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

