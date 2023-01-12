Numeraire Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.44 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $89.16 million and $8.44 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $15.14 or 0.00080851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00435646 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,777.58 or 0.30770528 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00949079 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

