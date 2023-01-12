Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stake Boosted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

