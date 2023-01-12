NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 120,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.01. 35,246,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,969,949. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $398.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. CFO4Life L.P. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

