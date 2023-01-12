NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $160.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $398.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

