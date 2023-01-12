NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a reduce rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

