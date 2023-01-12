NXM (NXM) Price Tops $44.79

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $44.79 or 0.00237893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $295.37 million and approximately $74,794.69 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00042033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

