O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.