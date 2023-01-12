OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.90. OFS Capital shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 24,934 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $138.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

