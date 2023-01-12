OKB Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. OKB has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $25.58 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.60 or 0.00151508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00434182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,792.05 or 0.30667158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00972848 BTC.

About OKB

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.