Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.33.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $312.27 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $333.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

