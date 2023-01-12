Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 724,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.1 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

