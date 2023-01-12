OMG Network (OMG) One Day Volume Hits $28.21 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $169.98 million and $28.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00006526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00082601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00064184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

