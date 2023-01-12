ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON24 by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 570,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 186,315 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,314,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 637,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ON24 by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

