OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,732 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 2.53% of OneSpaWorld worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 907,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,171.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $662,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,116 shares of company stock worth $3,487,080. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSW. Cowen began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

OSW traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $947.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $10.99.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

