Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $151.55 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.88 or 0.07656020 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00082693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00065200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

