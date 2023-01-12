Ontology Trading Up 9.3% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $152.90 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.48 or 0.07736356 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00090854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

