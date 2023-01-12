Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,679 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 2,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

