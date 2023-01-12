Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,165 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises 2.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 243,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 38,779 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FNDB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 19,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $59.64.

