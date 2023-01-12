Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 11,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,882. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.